Fonte : sbircialanotizia di 15 lug 2024

Con Rome Fashion Show Haute Couture alta moda in passerella

Con Rome Fashion Show Haute Couture alta moda in passerella (Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) oltre 900 presenze in due giorni per il progetto, realizzato dal direttore artistico Steven G Torris Si è conclusa ieri la prima edizione di Rome Fashion Show Haute Couture, nuova kermesse che unisce alta moda e cultura, riconfermando la capitale come uno dei luoghi in cui il Fashion system può e deve dire la sua. .
Leggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotizia
Notizie su altre fonti
  • Rita Ora looks stunning as she shows off rock-hard abs in bra top in Italy - RITA Ora looked stunning as she showed off her rock-hard abs in a bra top in Italy. The singer, 33, wowed in the stylish outfit on the streets of rome. The star posed up a storm for an impromptu photo ... thesun.co.uk

  • Get your rocks off: The 10 most exciting jewellery collections of 2024 - Bulgari fêted its new Aeterna collection at a star-studded affair in rome, and Cartier presented Nature Sauvage ... The matching cuff bracelet, pendant earrings and ring echo the design. Many fashion ... businesspost.ie

  • COLDIRETTI * MODA: «IN PASSERELLA AL ROME FASHION LE CREAZIONI CONTADINE, DAGLI ABITI DI ORTICA ALLE TINTURE “GREEN”» - Dagli abiti di ortica alle tinture “green”, moda contadina in passarella nella Capitale per la rome fashion Show # Haute Couture 2024, la due giorni di sfilate al Nazionale Spazio Eventi di Roma con n ... agenziagiornalisticaopinione

Video di Tendenza
Video Con Rome
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.