Con Rome Fashion Show Haute Couture alta moda in passerella (Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) oltre 900 presenze in due giorni per il progetto, realizzato dal direttore artistico Steven G Torris Si è conclusa ieri la prima edizione di Rome Fashion Show Haute Couture, nuova kermesse che unisce alta moda e cultura, riconfermando la capitale come uno dei luoghi in cui il Fashion system può e deve dire la sua. .Leggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotiziaNotizie su altre fonti
- Rita Ora looks stunning as she shows off rock-hard abs in bra top in Italy - RITA Ora looked stunning as she showed off her rock-hard abs in a bra top in Italy. The singer, 33, wowed in the stylish outfit on the streets of rome. The star posed up a storm for an impromptu photo ... thesun.co.uk
- Get your rocks off: The 10 most exciting jewellery collections of 2024 - Bulgari fêted its new Aeterna collection at a star-studded affair in rome, and Cartier presented Nature Sauvage ... The matching cuff bracelet, pendant earrings and ring echo the design. Many fashion ... businesspost.ie
- COLDIRETTI * MODA: «IN PASSERELLA AL ROME FASHION LE CREAZIONI CONTADINE, DAGLI ABITI DI ORTICA ALLE TINTURE “GREEN”» - Dagli abiti di ortica alle tinture “green”, moda contadina in passarella nella Capitale per la rome fashion Show # Haute Couture 2024, la due giorni di sfilate al Nazionale Spazio Eventi di Roma con n ... agenziagiornalisticaopinione
Video Con RomeVideo Con Rome