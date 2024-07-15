Boosting Bandwidth with Minimal Footprint | Cervoz' s 2 5GbE M 2 2230 A+E Ethernet Card

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) TAIPEI, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/As 4K streaming and IoT applications strain traditional Gigabit networks,, a leader in industrial-grade storage, memory, and expansions, introduces its new 2.M.2(A+E key) PCIe. Extremely compact in size, this solution delivers powerful speeds up to 2.5 times faster than standard Gigabit networks, providing seamless connectivity and reduced latency for high-demands such as 4K streaming and high-performance NAS systems. Why Opt for 2.? Choosing 2.5 Gigabit(2.) offers a balance of speed and cost-effectiveness. This technology delivers speeds up to 2.5 times faster than traditional networks, making it ideal for 4K streaming and large-scale data transfers. It remains cost-efficient due to its backward compatibilityexisting infrastructure, such as Cat5e cabling.