[Aggiornato x1] iOS 18 beta 3 – Apple lo rilascia agli sviluppatori (Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) Apple rilascia iOS 18 beta 3 agli sviluppatori. Apple rilascia la terza beta di iOS 18 agli sviluppatori. Ricordo a tutti che iOS 18 sarà compatibile con i seguenti dispositivi: iPhone: iPhone 15 Pro Max; iPhone 15 Pro; iPhone 15; iPhone 14 Pro Max; iPhone 14 Pro; iPhone 14; iPhone SE 2022; iPhone 13 Pro Max; L'articolo Aggiornato x1 iOS 18 beta 3 – Apple lo rilascia agli sviluppatori proviene da TUTTO HACKINTOSH CYDIA & JAILBREAK .Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttohackintoshcydiajailbreakNotizie su altre fonti
- The iOS 18 public beta should be released any day now - Apple just released an updated build of the third developer beta for iOS 18, bringing us ever so closer to the first public beta. yahoo
- Apple Intelligence: AI, features, research, and supported devices - Apple Intelligence is the name of Apple’s effort for Artificial Intelligence. The company says it “draws on your personal context while setting a brand-new standard … The post Apple Intelligence: AI, ... msn
- iOS 18 Developer Beta 3: These Features Could Land on Your iPhone Soon - Apple unveiled iOS 18 at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2024 keynote event in June, and the tech giant released the third developer beta of the software on Monday. At WWDC, the tech giant stated ... msn
Video Aggiornato iOSVideo Aggiornato iOS