Golf, Scottish Open: trionfa l’eroe di casa MacIntyre (Di domenica 14 luglio 2024) Robert MacIntyre vince lo Scottish Open. E’ il primo Golfista scozzese a riuscire nell’impresa dopo Collin Montgomerie, che aveva centrato l’obiettivo nel 199. MacIntyre conquista la cima della classifica con 262 colpi, festeggiando il suo terzo titolo in carriera sul DP World Tour, il secondo sul PGA Tour e il primo in un evento delle Rolex Series. Alle spalle dell’eroe di casa si trova Adam Scott, secondo con 263, mentre chiude il podio il francese Romain Langasque, con 265. Matteo Manassero ha invece mancato la top ten di un solo colpo, classificandosi quindicesimo con 268. Golf, Scottish Open: trionfa l’eroe di casa MacIntyre SportFace. .Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
