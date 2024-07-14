Arc Browser per Windows 11: Arriva Arc Max con funzionalità AI e altre novità! (Di domenica 14 luglio 2024) Arc Browser su Windows 11 si tinge di intelligenza artificiale con Arc Max! Un’esperienza di navigazione potenziata con AI Non molto tempo fa, The Browser Company ha lanciato Arc Browser per Windows 11. Questo Browser dall’aspetto minimalista offre una ventata di aria fresca agli utenti stanchi dei Browser tradizionali. Ora, Arriva un nuovo aggiornamento ricco di funzionalità interessanti, tra cui ? .Leggi tutta la notizia su windows8.myblogNotizie su altre fonti
- 37 Chrome Keyboard Shortcuts To Supercharge Your Web Browsing - If you know what you’re doing with Chrome keyboard shortcuts, you almost never need to use your mouse at all. Here's some of the best. slashgear
- Microsoft Updates Notepad App on Windows 11 With Spell-Checking, Autocorrect Feature - Microsoft has introduced an autocorrect feature, automatically correcting typos when spellcheck is enabled. Autocorrect can also be disabled in Notepad’s settings. zeenews.india
- How to use your Chromebook's split screen feature - The split screen feature on a Chromebook allows you to have two apps or windows visible on your screen simultaneously. They are positioned next to each other so that you can use them at the same time. yahoo
Video Arc BrowserVideo Arc Browser