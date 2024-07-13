My Week di Google Foto: ecco come attivarlo e utilizzarlo (Di sabato 13 luglio 2024) My Week, la nuova funzione di Google Foto, sta cominciando a diffondersi online: ecco come cominciare a utilizzarla. L'articolo My Week di Google Foto: ecco come attivarlo e utilizzarlo proviene da TuttoAndroid. .Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroidNotizie su altre fonti
- ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from Samsung Unpacked to YouTube Music's AI radio to free Prime Day games - The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung’s Apple Watch Ultra rival: a rough-and-tumble smartwatch with a titanium body and extended battery life. Finally, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a sleek smartwatch ... techradar
- XR Week in Review: Exciting new XR headsets and AAA VR games are on the horizon - Vertigo Games has released new screenshots and details on Metro Awakening, the fourth and VR-exclusive spin-off of the Metro series. The game is set to be released for Meta Quest, PSVR 2 and PC VR at ... mixed-news
- Google Photos App To Soon Get New 'My Week' Feature: What It Does - google is working on an exciting new feature for its Photos application. According to a report by Android Authority, google Photos may soon offer a new sharing feature called My week. This feature ... news18
Video Week GoogleVideo Week Google