Fonte : ilgiornale di 13 lug 2024

In Breaking Bad Walter White guida una Pontiac Aztec per un motivo preciso 

In "Breaking Bad" Walter White guida una Pontiac Aztec per un motivo preciso  (Di sabato 13 luglio 2024) Definita dalla stampa di settore come una delle auto più brutte e insulse di sempre, rappresentava perfettamente il protagonista della serie.
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornale
Notizie su altre fonti
  • In "Breaking Bad" Walter White guida una Pontiac Aztec per un motivo preciso - Definita dalla stampa di settore come una delle auto più brutte e insulse di sempre, rappresentava perfettamente il protagonista della serie ... ilgiornale

  • Block 216 tower, home of Ritz-Carlton Portland, is finished after five years - With a $25.5 million lien "paid in full," the home of Portland's Ritz-Carlton is finished after a 2019 construction start. bizjournals

  • Breaking Down The U.S. Drug Shortage Problem - There are hundreds of ongoing drug shortages in the U.S. Generic drugs, particularly injectables, are most affected. sciencefriday

Video di Tendenza
Video Breaking Bad
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.