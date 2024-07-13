In "Breaking Bad" Walter White guida una Pontiac Aztec per un motivo preciso (Di sabato 13 luglio 2024) Definita dalla stampa di settore come una delle auto più brutte e insulse di sempre, rappresentava perfettamente il protagonista della serie.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornaleNotizie su altre fonti
- In "Breaking Bad" Walter White guida una Pontiac Aztec per un motivo preciso - Definita dalla stampa di settore come una delle auto più brutte e insulse di sempre, rappresentava perfettamente il protagonista della serie ... ilgiornale
- Block 216 tower, home of Ritz-Carlton Portland, is finished after five years - With a $25.5 million lien "paid in full," the home of Portland's Ritz-Carlton is finished after a 2019 construction start. bizjournals
- Breaking Down The U.S. Drug Shortage Problem - There are hundreds of ongoing drug shortages in the U.S. Generic drugs, particularly injectables, are most affected. sciencefriday
Video Breaking BadVideo Breaking Bad