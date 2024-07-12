Spagna-Inghilterra: YAMAL vs BELLINGHAM come Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo? Ecco i loro PROFILI TECNICI: in futuro giocheranno in QUESTA POSIZIONE (Di venerdì 12 luglio 2024) Il paragone tra Lamine YAMAL e Jude BELLINGHAM in vista della finale degli Europei tra Spagna ed Inghilterra La Gazzetta dello Sport oggi, a due giorni dalla sfida che assegnerà il titolo Europeo tra Spagna e Inghilterra, prova a leggere la sfida attraverso il duello tra i due giovani più rappresentativi: Lamine YAMAL, che domani .Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24Notizie su altre fonti
- Will Foden get the better of Rodri Five key battles - England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final - BBC Sport looks at five key battles that could decide who lifts the trophy. bbc.co.uk
- Euro 2024 Final LIVE: FA look to extend Southgate deal, Prime Minister hints at bank holiday if England win final against Spain - England are into the final of Euro 2024 after a late win over the Netherlands in an era-defining victory for Gareth Southgate. The Three Lions have qualified for a second consecutive European ... talksport
- Euro 2024 final live: Spain vs England team news, Southgate warning and major Yamal risk - Expected England XI (3-4-2-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Rice, Mainoo, Shaw; bellingham, Foden, Kane. Join our new WhatsApp community and receive your daily dose of Mirror Football ... mirror.co.uk
Video Spagna InghilterraVideo Spagna Inghilterra