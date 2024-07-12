Distributori di proiettili con l’Ia: in Oklahoma e Alabama la nuova frontiera degli amanti delle armi (Di venerdì 12 luglio 2024) L’America profonda è un mondo che segue logiche tutte sue, e il principale simbolo dello sbarco dell’intelligenza artificiale in due Stati della componente “Dixie” degli Usa lo conferma: in Alabama e Oklahoma stanno iniziando a venir installati Distributori automatici di proiettili che funzionano come veri e propri “bancomat” delle armi da fuoco. Diverse testate Usa Distributori di proiettili con l’Ia: in Oklahoma e Alabama la nuova frontiera degli amanti delle armi InsideOver. .Leggi tutta la notizia su it.insideoverNotizie su altre fonti
- Bananas, diapers and ammo Bullets in grocery stores is a dangerous convenience. - Now, we have ammunition vending machines that make it faster and more convenient to buy the projectiles that wound and kill. usatoday
- Vending machines that sell ammunition come under heavy fire in US - American Rounds has already installed six of these machines in grocery stores across Texas, alabama, and oklahoma, with plans to add two more in Texas and Colorado by the end of the month, according ... news.au
