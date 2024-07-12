Chelsea Kepa verso l’ARABIA SAUDITA? La risposta del club di Maresca all’OFFERTA

Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24

(Di venerdì 12 luglio 2024) Ilha ricevuto un’offerta importante dalper, portiere che ha giocato al Real Madrid l’ultima stagione, estremo difensore del, potrebbe unirsi a molti altri suoi ex compagni in campo europeo seguendo la scia del. Infatti l’Al Ittihad avrebbe affondato il colpo per il portiere. Sebbene sia di proprietà dei .