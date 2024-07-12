Chelsea, Kepa verso l’ARABIA SAUDITA? La risposta del club di Maresca all’OFFERTA (Di venerdì 12 luglio 2024) Il Chelsea ha ricevuto un’offerta importante dall’ARABIA SAUDITA per Kepa, portiere che ha giocato al Real Madrid l’ultima stagione Kepa, estremo difensore del Chelsea, potrebbe unirsi a molti altri suoi ex compagni in campo europeo seguendo la scia dell’ARABIA SAUDITA. Infatti l’Al Ittihad avrebbe affondato il colpo per il portiere. Sebbene sia di proprietà dei .Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24Notizie su altre fonti
