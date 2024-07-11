Fonte : fanpage di 11 lug 2024

Una scena dei Simpson di 28 anni fa è diventata realtà grazie alla band Cypress Hill

Una scena dei Simpson di 28 anni fa è diventata realtà grazie alla band Cypress Hill (Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024) Una puntata dei Simpson del 1996 ha previsto la collaborazione musicale tra i Cypress Hill e la London Symphony Orchestra. .
