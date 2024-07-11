RISULTATI: SIW Summer System 11.07.2024 (Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024) I RISULTATI del Summer Show della SIW, che potete recuperare sul Canale Youtube della SIW: Non Title Tag Team MatchBBB SIW Superior Tag Team Champion (Mirko Mori & Nico Inverardi) battono El G & El Ghepardero Especial SIW Superior WILD TitleSwan (c) batte Vertigo e mantiene il Titolo .Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
Video di Tendenza
- RISULTATI: SIW Summer System 04.07.2024 - I risultati del Summer Show della SIW, che potete recuperare sul Canale Youtube della SIW: Fabio Romano w/La Nuova Legione (Davide Adani & Doc Miller) batte Elia Piddu No DQ MatchPicchio batte Leon Chiro w/Liz Rage . zonawrestling
- RISULTATI: SIW Summer System 27.06.2024 - I risultati del Summer Show della SIW, che potete recuperare sul Canale Youtube della SIW: Fabio Scabo batte Cristian Calistri SIW Superior Italian ChampionshipRafael (c) batte Liam Massett e mantiene il Titolo . zonawrestling
Video RISULTATI SIWVideo RISULTATI SIW