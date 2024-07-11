Nicolas Winding Refn torna sul set: a settembre le riprese di The Avenging Silence, ecco i dettagli (Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024) Il regista Nicolas Winding Refn sembra stia per tornare sul set: online sono apparsi i primi dettagli del film The Avenging Silence. Nicolas Winding Refn sembra tornerà presto su un set: a settembre dovrebbero iniziare le riprese di The Avenging Silence, progetto di cui online sono apparsi i primi dettagli. Il sito di Production Weekly ha infatti condiviso un interessante aggiornamento sul progetto, che è in fase di sviluppo da otto anni, rivelandone anche la trama. Cosa racconterà il film I primi ciak di The Avenging Silence dovrebbero avvenire nel mese di settembre in Corea del Sud. La sceneggiatura è firmata da Robert Wade e Neal Purvis, e tra i produttori ci sarà Lene Borglum. Nicolas Winding Refn tornerà dietro la macchina .Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- Nicolas Winding Refn torna sul set: a settembre le riprese di The Avenging Silence, ecco i dettagli - Il regista nicolas winding Refn sembra stia per tornare sul set: online sono apparsi i primi dettagli del film The Avenging Silence. movieplayer
- Nicolas Winding Refn’s ‘The Avenging Silence’ Back in Development - Years after its inception, a highly anticipated spy film has survived development hell! The Cinemaholic can reveal that nicolas winding Refn’s ‘The Avenging Silence’ is back in the works at his ... thecinemaholic
- 5 Nights In Morocco: Marrakech & The High Atlas Mountains - A five-night, six-day journey through the winding streets of the Red City and to the High Atlas Mountains beyond, from the rich, colourful artistry of urban Morocco to the vast and diverse peaks of ... msn
Video Nicolas WindingVideo Nicolas Winding