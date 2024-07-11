I SIGN IN BLOOD escono con THROUGH THE DEEP NIGHT (Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024) I SIGN in BLOOD sono fuori con “THROUGH the DEEP NIGHT”, il primo singolo con Sorry Mom!, e narra una storia di ribellione e determinazione sotto il velo della notte. Fuori SIGN in BLOOD con “THROUGH the DEEP NIGHT” I SIGN in BLOOD sono fuori con “THROUGH the DEEP NIGHT”, il primo singolo con Sorry Mom! Il testo del brano, il nuovo atteso singolo dei SIGN in BLOOD, narra una storia di ribellione e determinazione sotto il velo della notte. https://orcd.co/SIGNinBLOOD-THROUGHtheDEEPNIGHT Cosa rappresenta il brano? L’autore invita a lasciare da parte le distrazioni e a prendere le redini della propria vita. Le strade caotiche diventano lo scenario di una lotta interiore, cariche di un’atmosfera di liberazione e potere personale.Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
