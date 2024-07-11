Hong Kong a caccia di un nuovo ct, Gianluca Festa in corsa (Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024) Gianluca Festa potrebbe diventare il commissario tecnico di Hong Kong. L’ex difensore di Cagliari, Inter e Roma è reduce da un esperienza in Grecia ed è tra i candidati per sedersi sulla panchina della nazionale asiatica. “A gennaio ho partecipato a Hong Kong alla partita delle Leggende e sono rimasto affascinato da quell’ambiente. Ho iniziato a seguire quella realtà calcistica, il loro campionato. Credo che si possa fare un buon lavoro lì, sposare un progetto di crescita e miglioramento del loro calcio”, racconta all’ANSA Gianluca Festa. Hong Kong a caccia di un nuovo ct, Gianluca Festa in corsa SportFace. .Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
Video di Tendenza
- Leveraging the Advantage of Railway Port: Hong Kong International Brand Shopping Center to Settle in Qingbaijiang, Chengdu - It has been understood that said project is going to boast a park-style megaplex that offers an immersive and experiential shopping mode, featuring flagship outlets for brands in fashion, cosmetics, apparels, foods and more, mostly from nations and regions like Germany, France and Italy, including a line-up of top-tier luxury brands such as Prada, Gucci and Ferragamo, as well as snacks from Southeast Asia, the rest of Europe and the Americas. liberoquotidiano
- Leveraging the Advantage of Railway Port: Hong Kong International Brand Shopping Center to Settle in Qingbaijiang, Chengdu - Source: Qingbaijiang District of Chengdu A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www. globenewswire. At present, Chengdu is speeding up efforts to position itself as an international gateway and hub city. It has been understood that said project is going to boast a park-style megaplex that offers an immersive and experiential shopping mode, featuring flagship outlets for brands in fashion, cosmetics, apparels, foods and more, mostly from nations and regions like Germany, France and Italy, including a line-up of top-tier luxury brands such as Prada, Gucci and Ferragamo, as well as snacks from Southeast Asia, the rest of Europe and the Americas. liberoquotidiano
- Borsa: Hong Kong positiva, apre a +0,61% - La Borsa di Hong Kong torna agli scambi positiva: l'indice Hang Seng segna nelle prime battute un rialzo dello 0,61%, a 17.877,19 punti. Il Composite di Shanghai cede invece lo 0,04% a quota 2.995,66, mentre quello di Shenzhen perde lo 0,08% scivolando a 1.619,47 punti. quotidiano
Video Hong KongVideo Hong Kong