Gaza, trovati 60 cadaveri a Shujaiya (Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024) 19.58 La protezione civile di Gaza ha denunciato il ritrovamento di 60 corpi tra le macerie del quartiere di Shujaiya, a Gaza City, nei giorni scorsi teatro di un'operazione militare israeliana. "Una volta che le forze di occupazione israeliane si sono ritirate dal distretto di SHjaiya, le squadre della protezione civile, con l'aiuto dei residenti, sono riuscite a trovare circa sessanta martiri", ha detto il portavoce della protezione civile di Gaza, Mahmoud Basal.Leggi tutta la notizia su servizitelevideo.raiNotizie su altre fonti
