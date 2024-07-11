Daisy Edgar-Jones, di nuovo al cinema e sul red carpet con “Twisters” (Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024) Daisy Edgar-Jones è di ritorno al cinema: è la protagonista di Twisters, ma dividerà la scena con Glen Powell, così come anche sul red carpet. Daisy Edgar-Jones è un perfetto esempio di Gen Z nel mondo dello spettacolo. Classe ’98, negli ultimi anni ha ampliato sempre più la sua popolarità dividendosi equamente tra grande e piccolo schermo. I fan più appassionati la ricorderanno con facilità come protagonista di Normal People, serie televisiva tratta dall’omonimo romanzo che le ha permesso di collezionare candidature ai Golden Globes e ai Critics’ Choice Awards. Daisy Edgar-Jones. Crediti: Ansa/Instagram – VelvetMagNelle ultime settimane il suo nome si è rafforzato soprattutto sul grande schermo. Questo perché è di ritorno al cinema con Twisters, accanto a Glen Powell.Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmagNotizie su altre fonti
- Twister sequel Twisters delivers on the blockbuster thrills - 28 years after the '90s classic Twister blew us all away, storm chasers are back on the big screen in this standalone sequel. A lack of a flying cow might be a disappointment, but the movie has still ... msn
- Twisters: The best cinematic experience since Top Gun: Maverick - Daisy edgar-jones and Glen Powell star in a disaster thriller with one of the most inspired action scenes you’ve seen in years ... telegraph.co.uk
- “Twisters ”is hot, dumb, and fun — like a great summer movie should be - A producer puts all the elements in place — the director, the script, the performers, the marketing — and then it either takes flight or fizzles out. Box office returns remain to be seen, but as a ... ca.news.yahoo
Video Daisy EdgarVideo Daisy Edgar