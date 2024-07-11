Fonte : tuttoandroid di 11 lug 2024

Android Lollipop non riceverà più aggiornamenti di Google Play Services

Android Lollipop non riceverà più aggiornamenti di Google Play Services (Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024) Per Android 5 Lollipop è arrivato il momento di andare definitivamente in pensione. Scopriamo insieme tutti i dettagli L'articolo Android Lollipop non riceverà più aggiornamenti di Google Play Services proviene da TuttoAndroid. .
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.