Theatre for Democracy. Poi arriva Raimo (Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024) Stasera, in piazza San Francesco, l’appuntamento è con Theatre for Democracy per le letture di due testi realizzati nell’ambito della rete europea dedicata alla nuova drammaturgia: Si alza il mare di Gurshad Shaheman (Comédie de Reims) e 93 metri di lunghezza di Denise Duncan (Teatre Nacional de Catalunya). Segue poi l’incontro con l’insegnante, giornalista e scrittore Christian Raimo moderato dalla docente di Letteratura inglese, studi di genere, storia della cultura dell’Università di Bologna Rita Monticelli.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilrestodelcarlinoNotizie su altre fonti
