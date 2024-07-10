Quadrant Knowledge Solutions riconosce a Kaspersky Threat Intelligence lo status di Leader (Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024) Milano, 10 luglio 2024 - Kaspersky è stata riconosciuta come Leader in SPARK Matrix™ 2024: Digital Threat Intelligence Management di Quadrant Knowledge Solutions per il secondo anno consecutivo, a conferma dell'eccellenza tecnologica e dell'impatto sui clienti. Secondo il report XDR and SOC Modernization, il 24% delle aziende ha dichiarato di non essere in grado di .Leggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotiziaNotizie su altre fonti
- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions riconosce a Kaspersky Threat Intelligence lo status di Leader - Milano, 10 luglio 2024 - Kaspersky è stata riconosciuta come Leader in SPARK Matrix™ 2024: Digital Threat Intelligence Management di quadrant knowledge Solutions per il secondo anno consecutivo, a con ... adnkronos
- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions grants Leader status to Kaspersky Digital Threat Intelligence Management - Kaspersky has been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™: Digital Threat Intelligence Management by quadrant knowledge Solutions for the second year in a row, reaffirming its technological ... finance.yahoo
- Multimedia Update - HUMAN Continues to Be a Leader in Bot Management Software Industry with Recognition from Top Research Firm - HUMAN Receives Top Strategy Category Score and Highest Possible Scores Across Nine Criteria in Report HUMAN Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management Software, Q3 2024 HUMAN Named a Leader ... uk.finance.yahoo
Video Quadrant KnowledgeVideo Quadrant Knowledge