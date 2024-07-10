Palworld Entertainment, annunciata la joint venture di Sony Music, Aniplex e Pocket Pair (Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024) Sony Music Entertainment, Aniplex e Pocket Pair hanno annunciato una joint venture, nata con l’obiettivo di espandere il successo di Palworld anche al di fuori del mondo dei videogiochi attraverso la nuova Palworld Entertainment. Questa importante novità è stata annunciata direttamente dallo studio a cui dobbiamo Palworld, con il messaggio di annuncio che ha confermato la volontà delle tre società di espandere a livello “sviluppo globale” la portata del gioco di successo con protagonisti i mostriciattoli. Come leggiamo su Gematsu, la nascita di Palworld Entertainment consentirà alle società coinvolte di espandere l’IP anche attraverso la vendita licenza e merce all’interno del negozio Aniplex. Leggiamo un estratto del comunicato ufficiale: Sony Music Entertainment (Giappone) Inc.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
