Harper Seven Beckham compie 13 anni. Gli auguri di David e Victoria: «Sei il nostro mondo» (Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024) «Papà è così orgoglioso di te. Sii sempre la bella persona che sei» ha scritto su Instagram l’ex calciatore. «Buon compleanno alla mia migliore amica» le parole dell’ex Spice Girl.Leggi tutta la notizia su vanityfairNotizie su altre fonti
- Harper Seven Beckham compie 13 anni. Gli auguri di David e Victoria: «Sei il nostro mondo» - «Papà è così orgoglioso di te. Sii sempre la bella persona che sei» ha scritto su Instagram l’ex calciatore. «Buon compleanno alla mia migliore amica» le parole dell’ex Spice Girl ... vanityfair
- David and Victoria Beckham pay tribute to ‘our everything’, daughter Harper - David and Victoria Beckham have paid tribute to their daughter harper on her 13th birthday, with the Spice Girls star describing the teenager as “our everything”.The couple shared the same video ... msn
- David and Victoria Beckham Gave Their Daughter Harper the Sweetest 13th Birthday Tribute - David and Victoria Beckham's only daughter, harper, turned 13—to celebrate, the couple shared a compilation video of harper along with sweet tribute messages to her. instyle
Video Harper SevenVideo Harper Seven