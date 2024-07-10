Elastic Heart, su Prime Video la storia di Nunzio Bellino diretta da Giuseppe Cossentino (Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024) Elastic Heart, il toccante cortometraggio diretto e sceneggiato da Giuseppe Cossentino, è ora disponibile su Amazon Prime Video. Il film racconta la straordinaria storia di Nunzio Bellino, l’uomo Elastico affetto dalla rara Sindrome di Ehlers-Danlos, che ha affrontato discriminazioni e bullismo a causa della sua condizione. Nunzio Bellino, protagonista del cortometraggio, interpreta se stesso con una naturalezza ed espressività fuori dal comune, portando sullo schermo un racconto di resilienza e speranza. La sua interpretazione intensa e commovente, insieme alla direzione poetica di Cossentino, offre uno sguardo profondo e umano sulle difficoltà e le ingiustizie vissute da chi è affetto da patologie rare. “Elastic Heart” è una delle opere di spicco della quinta stagione di The Ticket Show, una raccolta d’autore di cortometraggi che celebra il meglio del cinema breve nel nostro paese.Leggi tutta la notizia su ildenaroNotizie su altre fonti
