Tom Cruise, popcorn in mano, si presenta alla premiere di Twisters per supportare Glen Powell (Di martedì 9 luglio 2024) La presenza di Tom Cruise alla premiere europea di Twisters servirà a promuovere la pellicola con Glen Powell, co-star di Top Gun: Maverck? Maestro del marketing, Tom Cruise può permettersi di supportare non solo i propri film, ma anche quelli dei colleghi. E così il divo si è presentato a sorpresa all'anteprima europea di Twisters con un secchiello di popcorn in mano per sostenere il collega di set in Top Gun: Maverick Glen Powell. "Serata divertente con gli amici, guardando un film!!" ha scritto Tom Cruise sui social media pubblicando una foto che lo vede insieme a Glen Powell nell'atrio di un teatro con un secchio di popcorn con sopra un'immagine di Twisters. Naturalmente la foto ha fatto il giro dei suoi sette .Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
