Tom Cruise popcorn alla mano per Twisters con Glen Powell

Tom Cruise popcorn alla mano per Twisters con Glen Powell (Di martedì 9 luglio 2024) Tom Cruise continua a sostenere i film altrui, in nome dell'esperienza in sala: dopo aver creato involontariamente il fenomeno Barbenheimer dell'anno scorso, sponsorizza Twisters con Glenn Powell, già suo collega in Top Gun Maverick.
