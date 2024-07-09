Nobody Wants This la nuova serie romantica con Kristen Bell e Adam Brody | quando esce

Leggi tutta la notizia su europa.today

(Di martedì 9 luglio 2024) Sta per arrivare su Netflix unapronta a conquistare tutti gli amanti delle rom-com. Si intitolae racconta in 10 episodi il nascere di una storia d'amore tra un rabbino e una non credente. Una relazione improbabile che metterà in crisi le convinzioni di.