Fonte : periodicodaily di 9 lug 2024

L’Italia nel retail digitale | sfide e opportunità nel rapporto Unified Commerce Benchmark for Specialty Retail in Europe 2024

L’Italia nel retail digitale: sfide e opportunità nel rapporto “Unified Commerce Benchmark for Specialty Retail in Europe 2024” (Di martedì 9 luglio 2024) (Adnkronos) – I risultati dell’analisi Unified Commerce Benchmark for Specialty Retail in Europe 2024 presentato da Manhattan Associates e commissionata a Incisiv in collaborazione con Google Cloud e Zebra Technologies, evidenziano come il mercato del Retail unificato, secondo le previsioni, crescerà nei prossimi anni con una progressione annua di 1,3 punti percentuali, portando il fatturato .
Leggi tutta la notizia su periodicodaily
Notizie su altre fonti
  • L'Italia nel retail digitale: sfide e opportunità nel rapporto "Unified Commerce Benchmark for Specialty Retail in Europe 2024" - Manhattan Associates presenta le tendenze e le innovazioni per migliorare l’engagement dei clienti, la visibilità dello stock, l’evasione degli ordini, le green practice e le shopping experience perso ... adnkronos

  • Winning the retail race: How retailers can succeed with composable technology - And by integrating various channels and ensuring data flows smoothly between them, retailers can create a unified customer experience. This not only enhances customer satisfaction but also drives ... retailbiz.au

  • Retail BPO Philippines: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Changing The Face Of Customer Support - Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the heart of the technological transformation in retail BPO. AI-driven chatbots and virtual ... is about meeting customers where they are and providing a unified ... ecommercefastlane

Video di Tendenza
Video L’Italia nel
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.