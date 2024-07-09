Cat Power nel segno di Dylan (Di martedì 9 luglio 2024) Una grande voce al servizio di canzoni immortali: l’omaggio della cantante a Bob Dylan in un concerto a Roma. Leggi .Leggi tutta la notizia su internazionaleNotizie su altre fonti
