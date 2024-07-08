Travis Leonard joins Lockton' s Global Leadership Team as Chief Financial Officer

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 8 luglio 2024) KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/is pleased to announce thathas joined the firm as(CFO), succeeding Troy Cook who has occupied the role since 2020. Cook will transition to the role of Corporate Development as an advisor to Ron, Chairman and CEO.is a highly regarded and deeply qualified finance executive with experience working inmarkets. He will begin serving as's CFO on July 8, 2024, and will work closely with Cook to execute a transition of duties and an in-depth onboarding process. "We are excitedis joining's," said Ron, Chairman and CEO. "He brings a wealth ofexperience, aperspective and great energy to support the future growth of