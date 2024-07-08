Travis Leonard joins Lockton's Global Leadership Team as Chief Financial Officer (Di lunedì 8 luglio 2024) KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Lockton is pleased to announce that Travis Leonard has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Troy Cook who has occupied the role since 2020. Cook will transition to the role of Corporate Development as an advisor to Ron Lockton, Chairman and CEO. Leonard is a highly regarded and deeply qualified finance executive with experience working in Global markets. He will begin serving as Lockton's CFO on July 8, 2024, and will work closely with Cook to execute a transition of duties and an in-depth onboarding process. "We are excited Travis is joining Lockton's Global Leadership Team," said Ron Lockton, Chairman and CEO. "He brings a wealth of Financial experience, a Global perspective and great energy to support the future growth of Lockton.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
