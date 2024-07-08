Macron II | il Presidente dovrà fare la muta se vuole rimanere al suo posto

Leggi tutta la notizia su thesocialpost

(Di lunedì 8 luglio 2024) epa10016515 French President Emmanuelholds a press conference with the heads of state of Ukraine, Germany, Italy and Romania, at Marinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, 16 June 2022. French President Emmanuel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived on a night train from Poland to Kyiv and meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, at a time when the country is pushing for EU membership. EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUTOggi Emmanuelè chiamato a scegliere. Fin qui ha sempre preso la strada della Tecnocrazia e del potere, quella che era nelle sue corde di predestinato della École, la scuola che forma in Francia le Élite. Oggi si trova al bivio della Politica, la capacità di ascoltare, capire, mediare.