iOS 18 beta 3 – Apple lo rilascia agli sviluppatori (Di lunedì 8 luglio 2024) Apple rilascia iOS 18 beta 3 agli sviluppatori. Apple rilascia la terza beta di iOS 18 agli sviluppatori. Ricordo a tutti che iOS 18 sarà compatibile con i seguenti dispositivi: iPhone: iPhone 15 Pro Max; iPhone 15 Pro; iPhone 15; iPhone 14 Pro Max; iPhone 14 Pro; iPhone 14; iPhone SE 2022; iPhone 13 Pro Max; L'articolo iOS 18 beta 3 – Apple lo rilascia agli sviluppatori proviene da TUTTO HACKINTOSH CYDIA & JAILBREAK .Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttohackintoshcydiajailbreakNotizie su altre fonti
- How to Download iOS 18 Beta 3 on Your iPhone Right Now - The performance of your entire phone could be affected; the developer beta could make your phone lag or lead your battery to drain faster than usual or even overheat. I've downloaded developer betas ... cnet
- watchOS 11 beta 3 now available to developers with these changes - watchOS 11 beta 2 is also responsible for introducing a new Vitals app ... This Apple Watch app (alongside insights from the Fitness app for iphone users) helps you understand if you’re on a typical ... bgr
- iPadOS 18 beta 3 now available with these 5 new features - With iPadOS 18 beta 3 now available, developers can try the features coming to iPad users later this fall. Here's everything we know about it. bgr
Video iOS betaVideo iOS beta