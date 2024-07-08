Beauty Sounds, la festa di Zalando apre la stagione estiva (Di lunedì 8 luglio 2024) Una serata all’insegna di musica e Beauty nel cuore di Milano per celebrare la bellezza come unicità. Tutte le foto dell'evento con i Dj Set di Lil C, Venerus e Mace e postazioni dove provare i prodotti make-up e skincare in vendita sulla piattaforma.Leggi tutta la notizia su vanityfairNotizie su altre fonti
