The Athletic – Joshua Zirkzee verso il Manchester United: ok alle commissioni (Di domenica 7 luglio 2024) Joshua Zirkzee sarebbe molto vicino al Manchester United. Secondo quanto riporta il The Athletic, i Red Devils sarebbero pronti a accettare la clausola di 40 milioni di euro e avrebbero dato l’ok a pagare le commissioni poste dall’agente del centravanti Kia Joorabchian. Il nodo al momento è sul prezzo del cartellino di Zirkzee. Il Manchester United starebbe provando a scendere con il prezzo dell’attaccante olandese. The Athletic – Joshua Zirkzee verso il Manchester United: ok alle commissioni SportFace. .Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
