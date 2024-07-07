Axios, democratici sperano Biden si ritiri entro venerdì (Di domenica 7 luglio 2024) I democratici sperano che il presidente Joe Biden annunci il suo ritiro entro venerdì prossimo. Lo riporta Axios citando alcune fonti. Biden è impegnato nel vertice Nato da martedì a giovedì nel pomeriggio, quando è in calendario una sua conferenza stampa. .Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- Axios, democratici sperano Biden si ritiri entro venerdì - I democratici sperano che il presidente Joe biden annunci il suo ritiro entro venerdì prossimo. Lo riporta axios citando alcune fonti. biden è impegnato nel vertice Nato da martedì a giovedì nel ... ansa
- 'Every single person not named Biden...': Democrats feel sh*t is going to hit fan - Joe biden said he will opt out of the presidential race only if the Almighty Lord tells him to do so but the Democrats, as reported by axios, want a more earthly intervention to 'beg' biden to drop ... timesofindia.indiatimes
- Perhaps it is time for US president Joe Biden to stand aside, but who has the courage to tell him - Alex Thompson of axios, who has been breaking news of top aides’ stage-managing minutiae — biden’s sleep schedule, his orthopaedic shoes, his shift to a lower door with a shorter staircase to board ... irishtimes
