Olanda-Turchia LIVE 0-0: subito chance per Depay, prova Ozcan (Di sabato 6 luglio 2024) IL TABELLINO Olanda-Turchia 0-0 Olanda (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Akè; Reijnders, Schouten, Simons; Bergwijn, Depay.Leggi tutta la notizia su calciomercatoNotizie su altre fonti
Video di Tendenza
- Olanda-Turchia LIVE 0-0: subito chance per Depay - IL TABELLINO Olanda-Turchia 0-0 OLANDA (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Akè; Reijnders, Schouten, Simons; Bergwijn, Depay... calciomercato
- Olanda-Turchia LIVE, le formazioni ufficiali: Gakpo e Depay contro Calhanoglu e Yildiz - Quartultima partita (quintultima, se si conta anche la finale per il terzo e quarto posto) di Euro 2024: l`ultimo quarto di finale è quello... calciomercato
Video Olanda TurchiaVideo Olanda Turchia