Los Angeles Galaxy-Minnesota United (lunedì 08 luglio 2024 ore 04:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 6 luglio 2024) Usciti sconfitti dal derby contro il Los Angeles FC i Los Angeles Galaxy di Vanney sono scivolati al terzo posto in classifica raggiunti anche dal Real Salt Lake. Secondo impegno casalingo per Brugman e compagni che affrontano il Minnesota United di Ramsay, squadra attualmente in lotta per i playoff.Gli ospiti sono in caduta libera avendo perso le ultime 5 gare consecutive e avendone
- LA Galaxy v Minnesota United: Ramsay hoping to put losing run in rearview - Minnesota United head coach Eric Ramsay believes ... t picked up the points we could and should’ve done.” Meanwhile, the Galaxy’s four-game winning streak was ended by Los angeles FC in Thursday’s El ... soccernews
- LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United Prediction: Just give LA Galaxy 3 points already! - LA Galaxy is back in business in the MLS and they are hosting Minnesota United at the Dignity Health Sports Park. They suffered a huge blow after losing to arch rivals Los angeles FC last week and ... telecomasia
- Prediction: La Galaxy vs Minnesota United - Olympusbet Days after a disappointing loss to their biggest rivals, the Los angeles Galaxy will return to Dignity Health Sports Park to face Minnesota United on Sunday. Earlier this week, the Galaxy ... soccernews
