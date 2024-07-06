Il fumetto ha ispirato Flint: Treasure of Oblivion (Di sabato 6 luglio 2024) Microids e Savage Level presentano la seconda parte del making of di Flint: Treasure of Oblivion! Dopo aver esplorato le motivazioni e le ispirazioni nel primo Making of, questo nuovo episodio si concentra sulla narrazione unica del gioco. Utilizzando i fumetti franco-belgi per raccontare la storia del loro RPG tattico, lo studio Savage Level ha scelto di porre questo strumento narrativo al centro dell’avventura, in modo che ogni giocatore possa vivere un’esperienza di gioco unica. Questo approccio aggiunge un’ulteriore connessione tra esplorazione e combattimento tattico al servizio della storia. Flint: Treasure of Oblivion promette un’immersione totale in un mondo ricco e vibrante, grazie a una narrazione fluida e visivamente dinamica.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
