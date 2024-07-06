Houston Dynamo-Los Angeles FC (lunedì 08 luglio 2024 ore 02:30): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 6 luglio 2024) La vittoria nel Trafico contro i cugini dei Galaxy ha fatto issare il Los Angeles FC di Cherundolo in testa alla Western Conference della MLS, con 3 punti di vantaggio sulle dirette inseguitrici. Un ottimo primo tempo dei black and gold che hanno imposto la legge del più forte contro una squadra fino a quel momento imbattuta tra le mura amiche. Il doppio vantaggio con cui InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici .Leggi tutta la notizia su infobettingNotizie su altre fonti
