Tour de France 2024, come è andata la crono di oggi: Evenepoel imbattibile. Classifica dopo la tappa 7 (Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) Gevrey-Chambertin (Francia), 5 luglio 2024 - La tappa 7 propone la prima delle due cronometro in programma nel Tour de France 2024, con i 25,3 km da Nuits-Saint-Georges a Gevrey-Chambertin da percorrere nel minor tempo possibile: la missione riesce a Remco Evenepoel, il campione iridato che conferma i favori della vigilia scrivendo un tempo di 28'52'' che nessuno degli altri big della Classifica generale riesce a eguagliare. Ci va vicino Tadej Pogacar, attardato di 12'', che quindi limita i danni: fanno decisamente peggio Primoz Roglic e Jonas Vingegaard, che lasciano sull'asfalto rispettivamente 34'' e 37'', mentre tutti gli altri fanno una gara a parte che registra le delusioni di Juan Ayuso e Carlos Rodriguez, i grandi sconfitti di giornata.Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
Video di Tendenza
- Radio m2o presenta “m2onthebeach 2024”, il summer tour con Albertino, Dj Shorty e LRNZ: date e città - 00 alle 20. 00 con Dj Shorty al Samsara Beach di Riccione (RN); Domenica 28 luglio con LRNZ dalle 18. 749. A. Il programma del “m2onthebeach” 2024 Appuntamenti esclusivi quelli con il “m2onthebeach 2024” ad alto tasso di energia e divertimento, grazie all’inconfondibile musica di m2o, tanta animazione e gadget della radio, da vivere al tramonto dei migliori beach club italiani, da una costa all’altra. superguidatv
- Ordine d’arrivo Tour de France 2024, settima tappa: Evenepoel fa sua la cronometro, Pogacar limita i danni - 203 169 RENARD Alexis Cofidis 5. 05,71 46. 748 154 LAURANCE Axel Alpecin – Deceuninck 5. 868 73 KELDERMAN Wilco Team Visma | Lease a Bike 3. 829 111 NAESEN Oliver Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 4. 02,76 44. 390 128 BENOOT Tiesj Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4. 447 85 JUNGELS Bob Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 3. 347 62 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama – FDJ 3. 59,47 50. oasport
- Classifica Tour de France 2024: Evenepoel guadagna su Pogacar, Vingegaard oltre il minuto - La settima tappa ha dato un importante scossone alla classifica generale del Tour de France 2024. Il belga ha rifilato 32” allo sloveno Primoc Roglic e 37” al danese Jonas Vingegaard, che ha pagato la lunga assenza per infortunio. Di seguito la classifica generale del Tour de France 2024 aggiornata al termine della settima tappa. Domani (sabato 6 luglio) andrà in scena l’ottava frazione: CLASSIFICA TOUR DE FRANCE (dopo la settima tappa) 1 1 – POGA?AR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 18? 27:16:23 2 2 – EVENEPOEL Remco Soudal Quick-Step 8? 0:33 3 3 – VINGEGAARD Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5? 1:15 4 5 ?1 ROGLI? Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:36 5 4 ?1 AYUSO Juan UAE Team Emirates 4? 2:16 6 8 ?2 ALMEIDA João UAE Team Emirates 2:17 7 6 ?1 RODRÍGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 2:31 8 7 ?1 LANDA Mikel Soudal Quick-Step 3:35 9 11 ?2 JORGENSON Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4:03 10 14 ?4 VLASOV Aleksandr Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 4:36 11 13 ?2 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates 4:56 12 10 ?2 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 5:2513 9 ?4 CICCONE Giulio Lidl – Trek 5:35 14 21 ?7 GEE Derek Israel – Premier Tech 5:52 15 15 – BUITRAGO Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 5:53 16 17 ?1 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 5:58 17 20 ?3 YATES Simon Team Jayco AlUla 6:01 18 12 ?6 GALL Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 6:06 19 18 ?1 HINDLEY Jai Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 6:24 20 19 ?1 MAS Enric Movistar Team 6:27 21 25 ?4 VAN WILDER Ilan Soudal Quick-Step 6:43 22 23 ?1 CRAS Steff TotalEnergies 7:23 23 24 ?1 HAIG Jack Bahrain – Victorious 7:37 24 16 ?8 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis 7:41 25 22 ?3 DE PLUS Laurens INEOS Grenadiers 7:47 26 27 ?1 CARAPAZ Richard EF Education – EasyPost 7:57 27 26 ?1 HARPER Chris Team Jayco AlUla 8:04 28 28 – MEINTJES Louis Intermarché – Wanty 8:57 29 30 ?1 HEALY Ben EF Education – EasyPost 8:59 30 29 ?1 THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers 9:33 31 31 – ROMO Javier Movistar Team 13:13 32 32 – EIKING Odd Christian Uno-X Mobility 13:33 33 36 ?3 ARMIRAIL Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 16:50 34 35 ?1 BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 10? 17:54 35 33 ?2 VERONA Carlos Lidl – Trek 18:28 36 34 ?2 PIDCOCK Thomas INEOS Grenadiers 18:33 37 37 – MADOUAS Valentin Groupama – FDJ 19:09 38 38 – ONLEY Oscar Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 20:35 39 40 ?1 BERNARD Julien Lidl – Trek 20:41 40 39 ?1 BARGUIL Warren Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 21:06 41 41 – VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny 21:27 42 42 – KELDERMAN Wilco Team Visma | Lease a Bike 22:44 43 45 ?2 POWLESS Neilson EF Education – EasyPost 23:41 44 43 ?1 SKUJI?Š Toms Lidl – Trek 23:43 45 44 ?1 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 24:35 46 46 – SIVAKOV Pavel UAE Team Emirates 26:51 47 47 – RODRÍGUEZ Cristián Arkéa – B&B Hotels 27:23 48 50 ?2 COSTA Rui EF Education – EasyPost 30:39 49 48 ?1 VAN DEN BROEK Frank Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 6? 31:43 50 49 ?1 VERVAEKE Louis Soudal Quick-Step 32:01 51 51 – KULSET Johannes Uno-X Mobility 32:12 52 52 – GRÉGOIRE Romain Groupama – FDJ 32:2853 53 – FORMOLO Davide Movistar Team 35:19 54 55 ?1 GOOSSENS Kobe Intermarché – Wanty 36:07 55 54 ?1 JUNGELS Bob Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 36:15 56 56 – OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team 37:19 57 57 – JEGAT Jordan TotalEnergies 39:42 58 60 ?2 VAN AERT Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4? 39:44 59 61 ?2 FUGLSANG Jakob Israel – Premier Tech 41:1160 58 ?2 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education – EasyPost 41:22 61 59 ?2 BENOOT Tiesj Team Visma | Lease a Bike 41:24 62 63 ?1 HOULE Hugo Israel – Premier Tech 42:56 63 62 ?1 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates 43:03 64 65 ?1 PACHER Quentin Groupama – FDJ 4? 43:44 65 64 ?1 KWIATKOWSKI Micha? INEOS Grenadiers 44:09 66 66 – ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team 45:02 67 68 ?1 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team 2? 45:18 68 67 ?1 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché – Wanty 46:15 69 75 ?6 KÜNG Stefan Groupama – FDJ 49:18 70 70 – LAPEIRA Paul Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 49:37 71 71 – NEILANDS Krists Israel – Premier Tech 49:53 72 78 ?6 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny 50:14 73 69 ?4 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl – Trek 50:16 74 72 ?2 GENIETS Kevin Groupama – FDJ 50:21 75 73 ?2 PRODHOMME Nicolas Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 51:01 76 77 ?1 PETERS Nans Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 52:09 77 76 ?1 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Mobility 11? 52:25 78 74 ?4 TRATNIK Jan Team Visma | Lease a Bike 53:09 79 79 – IZAGIRRE Ion Cofidis 54:0880 80 – MOSCON Gianni Soudal Quick-Step 54:20 81 81 – WILLIAMS Stephen Israel – Premier Tech 56:18 82 86 ?4 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team -20? 56:36 83 84 ?1 GIBBONS Ryan Lidl – Trek 57:22 84 83 ?1 POELS Wout Bahrain – Victorious 57:23 85 82 ?3 MÜHLBERGER Gregor Movistar Team 57:47 86 87 ?1 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin – Deceuninck 58:18 87 92 ?5 VAUQUELIN Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 18? 59:29 88 85 ?3 LEMMEN Bart Team Visma | Lease a Bike 59:33 89 88 ?1 GESCHKE Simon Cofidis 1:00:28 90 89 ?1 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers 1:01:40 91 91 – TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché – Wanty 1:01:53 92 90 ?2 LAURANCE Axel Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:02:17 93 93 – KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:02:28 94 94 – GAUDU David Groupama – FDJ 1:02:51 95 96 ?1 QUINN Sean EF Education – EasyPost 1:03:18 96 102 ?6 LAZKANO Oier Movistar Team 1:03:4997 98 ?1 SOBRERO Matteo Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:03:59 98 95 ?3 CORT Magnus Uno-X Mobility 1:04:33 99 97 ?2 VAN MOER Brent Lotto Dstny 1:04:53 100 103 ?3 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl – Trek 1:05:01 101 99 ?2 HIRT Jan Soudal Quick-Step 1:05:43 102 104 ?2 HERRADA Jesús Cofidis 1:06:26 103 105 ?2 GACHIGNARD Thomas TotalEnergies 1:06:36 104 101 ?3 MOHORI? Matej Bahrain – Victorious 1:06:51 105 106 ?1 WELLENS Tim UAE Team Emirates 1:07:07 106 100 ?6 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Dstny ,, 107 108 ?1 GODON Dorian Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:07:18 108 107 ?1 GRELLIER Fabien TotalEnergies 1:08:34 109 109 – DENZ Nico Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:09:50 110 112 ?2 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies 1:09:58 111 114 ?3 GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:10:09 112 117 ?5 BISSEGGER Stefan EF Education – EasyPost 1:11:09 113 111 ?2 HALLER Marco Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:11:23 114 110 ?4 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco AlUla 1:11:47 115 116 ?1 MATTHEWS Michael Team Jayco AlUla 1:11:48 116 113 ?3 NAESEN Oliver Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:12:17 117 119 ?2 POLITT Nils UAE Team Emirates 1:13:18 118 115 ?3 LAPORTE Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1:13:48 119 118 ?1 ARNDT Nikias Bahrain – Victorious 1:14:53 120 121 ?1 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis 1:16:05 121 120 ?1 BEULLENS Cedric Lotto Dstny 1:16:30 122 123 ?1 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers 1:16:47 123 126 ?3 PAGE Hugo Intermarché – Wanty 1:16:50 124 130 ?6 DURBRIDGE Luke Team Jayco AlUla 1:16:57 125 122 ?3 DUJARDIN Sandy TotalEnergies 1:17:02 126 124 ?2 VERMEERSCH Gianni Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:17:29 127 127 – TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Mobility 1:17:45 128 129 ?1 STEWART Jake Israel – Premier Tech 1:17:54 129 125 ?4 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco AlUla 1:18:36 130 128 ?2 VAN POPPEL Danny Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:19:13 131 131 – BOIVIN Guillaume Israel – Premier Tech 1:19:49 132 132 – CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:20:26 133 133 – RUSSO Clément Groupama – FDJ 1:20:28 134 134 – ACKERMANN Pascal Israel – Premier Tech 1:22:03 135 135 – WRIGHT Fred Bahrain – Victorious ,, 136 136 – TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies 1:22:26 137 138 ?1 DEGENKOLB John Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:22:39 138 137 ?1 ALLEGAERT Piet Cofidis 1:23:15 139 140 ?1 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché – Wanty 16? 1:23:29 140 142 ?2 VAN DEN BERG Marijn EF Education – EasyPost 1:23:31 141 139 ?2 DECLERCQ Tim Lidl – Trek 1:23:34 142 141 ?1 LAMPAERT Yves Soudal Quick-Step 1:23:39 143 144 ?1 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis 1:24:16 144 143 ?1 VERCHER Mattéo TotalEnergies 1:24:50 145 145 – KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Mobility 4? 1:25:57 146 150 ?4 DÉMARE Arnaud Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:26:17 147 149 ?2 GHYS Robbe Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:26:35 148 151 ?3 GRIGNARD Sébastien Lotto Dstny 1:26:40 149 146 ?3 DE LIE Arnaud Lotto Dstny 4? 1:27:00 150 148 ?2 BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain – Victorious 1:27:02 151 147 ?4 BENNETT Sam Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:27:14 152 153 ?1 THIJSSEN Gerben Intermarché – Wanty 1:27:36 153 156 ?3 CAPIOT Amaury Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,, 154 152 ?2 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin – Deceuninck 6? 1:27:44 155 154 ?1 REX Laurenz Intermarché – Wanty 1:28:02 156 155 ?1 RENARD Alexis Cofidis 1:28:18 157 160 ?3 DILLIER Silvan Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:28:32158 158 – MOZZATO Luca Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:28:39 159 157 ?2 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco AlUla 10? 1:29:34 160 159 ?1 REINDERS Elmar Team Jayco AlUla 1:29:35 161 161 – WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Mobility 1:29:47 162 163 ?1 MARTINEZ Lenny Groupama – FDJ 1:30:16 163 162 ?1 DRIZNERS Jarrad Lotto Dstny 1:30:33 164 164 – MCLAY Daniel Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:31:23 165 165 – EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:33:16 166 166 – GAVIRIA Fernando Movistar Team 10? 1:33:59 167 167 – RICKAERT Jonas Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:35:56 168 168 – FEDOROV Yevgeniy Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:39:03169 169 – BALLERINI Davide Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:40:09 170 173 ?3 MØRKØV Michael Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:41:52 171 171 – BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:41:59 172 174 ?2 CAVENDISH Mark Astana Qazaqstan Team -30? 1:42:37 173 172 ?1 WELTEN Bram Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:42:54 174 170 ?4 JAKOBSEN Fabio Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:43:55 . oasport
Video Tour FranceVideo Tour France