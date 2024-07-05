Bodies Bodies Bodies è un film che vi stupirà, ma solo se saprete resistere fino all'ultimo (Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) Su Netflix il film thriller/ horror a metà tra slasher e whodunnit, un po' Scream, un po' Chi ha paura di Virginia Woolf?, con un finale che ci premia per una visione faticosa.Leggi tutta la notizia su wiredNotizie su altre fonti
- The 15 best A24 horror movies ranked, from “Talk to Me ”to “Midsommar” - There’s no official formula, but sitting down for an A24 horror film carries certain expectations. Ambiguity, craftsmanship, strong performances, heady themes, and violence — when it finally comes — ... ca.news.yahoo
- The 50 best horror films of all time – ranked - Perhaps more than any other genre, horror inspires extraordinary passion among cinema-goers. It was the first to bounce back commercially after the Covid closures, with releases like M3GAN, Smile and ... yahoo
- Disney Italia ha presentato le novità in arrivo nelle sale nei prossimi mesi - Sul palco l’amministratore delegato di The Walt Disney Company Italia, Daniel Frigo. Tra gli ospiti anche le voci italiane del film Deadpool & Wolverine: Francesco Venditti, doppiatore italiano di ... cinefilos
Video Bodies BodiesVideo Bodies Bodies