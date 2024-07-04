Un'assistente virtuale impazzisce nel trailer di Afraid, nuovo horror targato Blumhouse (Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024) Debutta il 30 agosto negli USA questo film che racconta di una famiglia ostaggio dell'Intelligenza Artificale domestica. Ecco trailer e trama di Afraid.Leggi tutta la notizia su comingsoonNotizie su altre fonti
- Afraid: l'intelligenza artificiale controlla la vita di una famiglia nel trailer del film Blumhouse - Cosa racconterà il film Afraid Nel video si assiste infatti a quello che accade quando una famiglia installa il sistema digitale AIA, il cui obiettivo dovrebbe essere rendere più semplici le attività quotidiane e aumentare la sicurezza, sfruttando sensori e telecamere che sono state installate nei vari spazi della casa. Il 30 agosto arriverà nei cinema americani il thriller Afraid, prodotto da Blumhouse, e il trailer regala molte anticipazioni sulla trama. movieplayer
- AFRAID Trailer: John Cho And Katherine Waterston’s Smart Home Turns Deadly In Blumhouse AI Thriller - His new technophobe triggering thriller afraid — formerly titled They Listen — sees John Cho and Katherine Waterston star as a married couple whose lives are turned upside down when they sign their ... msn
- Afraid: First trailer for Alexa-style horror - A revolutionary new home device takes its role of looking after the family a little too far in the first trailer for afraid. Watch the ... scifinow.co.uk
- Afraid trailer: When AI takes its job way too seriously - The trailer of afraid shows Cho and Waterston as a husband and wife with children. They test an AI system called AIA, which is fixed all over their house. At first, AIA starts assuming itself as a ... msn
