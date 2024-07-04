Incheon United-Gimcheon Sangmu (venerdì 05 luglio 2024 ore 12:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024) Il KO dell’Ulsan Hyundai ha permesso al Gimcheon Sangmu di Chung di raggiungere la vetta della K-League sudcoreana in solitaria dopo 20 giornate. La neopromossa, che sta facendo un campionato decisamente sopra le righe, è di scena quest’oggi sul campo dell’Incheon United di Cho, squadra reduce da 3 KO consecutivi.I nerazzurri affrontano la capolista a due settimane di distanza dalla sfida di coppa InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici .Leggi tutta la notizia su infobettingNotizie su altre fonti
- Seoul thrash Jeonbuk as Gimcheon take first on the K League table - FC Seoul thrashed Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 5-1 on Saturday to pick up a third straight win, with new signee Ronaldo — not that one; or that one — scoring the final goal in the rout. msn
- (LEAD) Gimcheon overtake Ulsan for top spot as K League title race intensifies - The race for the South Korean football title took another interesting turn over the weekend, with clubs near the top trading places once again. Gimcheon Sangmu FC climbed to first place with a 2-0 win ... msn
- Incheon United vs Gangwon FC Prediction: The Kodiaks Would Beat Incheon United - The BlueBlack Durumi of incheon United have been extremely disappointing in the last ... The team put up a decent grapple hold on Gimcheon, who edged them by a goal in the 3-2 full-time score reading. telecomasia
Video Incheon UnitedVideo Incheon United