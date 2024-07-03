V. Craig Jordan, che ha scoperto un farmaco chiave per il cancro al seno, muore a 76 anni (Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) V. Craig Jordan: la scomparsa di un pioniere nella lotta al cancro al seno V. Craig Jordan, uno dei più rinomati farmacologi al mondo, è deceduto a 76 anni nella sua casa di Houston il 9 giugno. La causa della sua morte è stata il cancro renale, confermato da un collega e amico di lunga data. Il pioniere del tamoxifene Jordan è stato il pioniere di una scoperta rivoluzionaria nel campo del cancro al seno: il tamoxifene, inizialmente un contraccettivo fallito, si è rivelato efficace nel bloccare la crescita delle cellule tumorali. Questa scoperta ha aperto la strada a nuove L'articolo V. Craig Jordan, che ha scoperto un farmaco chiave per il cancro al seno, muore a 76 anni proviene da News Nosh. .Leggi tutta la notizia su newsnoshNotizie su altre fonti
- V. Craig Jordan, Who Discovered a Key Breast Cancer Drug, Dies at 76 - He found that a failed contraceptive, tamoxifen, could block the growth of cancer cells, opening up a whole new class of treatment. nytimes
