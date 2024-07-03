Sligo Rovers-Derry City (giovedì 04 luglio 2024 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) Ventitreesima giornata di Premier league irlandese con il Derry City secondo in classifica impegnato sul campo dello Sligo Rovers. Padroni di casa tornati alla vittoria con il più classico dei risultati battendo i campioni irlandesi uscenti dello Shamrock Rovers; in 9 minuti la squadra di Russell ha segnato i due gol che allontanano la squadra dalla zona bassa della classifica e InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici .Leggi tutta la notizia su infobettingNotizie su altre fonti
