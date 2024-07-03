Shamrock Rovers-Dundalk giovedì 04 luglio 2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici

Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting

(Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) Il KO contro lo Sligo, il terzo nelle ultime 4 sfide, ha il sapore dell’abdicazione per loche si trova adesso a -15 dalla vetta della Premier League irlandese. I biancoverdi hanno la possibilità di rialzare la testa quest’oggi nella sfida interna contro ilpenultimo in classifica. I lilywhites hanno ottenuto l’undicesima sconfitta in campionato e la InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e