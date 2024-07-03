OxygenOS, il nuovo aggiornamento arriva su OnePlus: le principali novità (Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) OnePlus ha rilasciato nelle ultime ore la nuova versione di OxygenOS per OnePlus 11R e OnePlus Pad Go, che porta numerose novità e migliorie. L'articolo OxygenOS, il nuovo aggiornamento arriva su OnePlus: le principali novità proviene da TuttoAndroid. .Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroidNotizie su altre fonti
- OnePlus 13 tra specifiche e OxygenOS 15: tanti dettagli con largo anticipo - Alcuni mesi ci separano dal lancio di OnePlus 13, ma in queste ore spuntano intriganti anticipazioni su specifiche e funzionalità. L'articolo OnePlus 13 tra specifiche e OxygenOS 15: tanti dettagli con largo anticipo proviene da TuttoAndroid. . tuttoandroid
- 5 things I like about the new OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite - The oneplus Nord CE 4 Lite is a device that has something for every user. I tried this budget device, and here are some facets that worked for me. indianexpress
- OnePlus developing new battery health feature with charging limits: Report - oneplus already allows its smartphone users to enable charging limit and optimise charging, but the new feature will auto-enable the limit if the device is plugged-in and charging for too long ... business-standard
- OnePlus 12R Levels Up Gaming & Animations with Latest OxygenOS Update - The oneplus 12R is now receiving a major update to oxygenos 14.0.0.810 in India. The new update for the oneplus 12R will expand to other regions soon. The firmware version for this update is IN: ... gizmochina
Video OxygenOS nuovoVideo OxygenOS nuovo