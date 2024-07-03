Microsoft migliora Azure AI Speech con nuove voci e avatar (Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) Microsoft sta costantemente migliorando il proprio servizio Azure AI Speech, offrendo ai clienti un’esperienza sempre più completa e personalizzabile. Oggi, l’azienda ha annunciato diverse novità entusiasmanti per Azure AI Speech, tra cui un’ampia gamma di nuove voci realistiche e avatar di chat. nuove voci realistiche con intelligenza artificiale Microsoft ha aggiunto un numero maggiore di voci multilingua su Azure AI ? .Leggi tutta la notizia su windows8.myblogNotizie su altre fonti
