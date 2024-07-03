Medical Resort: l’innovazione nella bellezza a Milano (Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) La clinica Medical Resort è la prima in Italia a utilizzare la tecnica di lifting rigenerativo, ora disponibile anche a Milano L'articolo Medical Resort: l’innovazione nella bellezza a Milano proviene da Novella 2000. .Leggi tutta la notizia su novella2000Notizie su altre fonti
- Lake Palestine Resort reopens lodging less than six weeks after tornado - The resort’s cleaned up and there’s very little residual damage that you can see here,” said customer Benjamin Beville, who traveled from Louisiana to go fishing at the lake. kltv
- ‘ZWG has brought stability to medical aid contributions’ - SS: AHFoZ will hold its annual “All Stakeholders Conference on Health”, from September 4 to 7, 2024 at the Elephant Hills resort in Victoria Falls. This prestigious event will bring together medical ... newsday.co.zw
- European Health & SPA Award: i resort Lefay vincono gli Oscar del benessere - Lusso, ecosostenibilità e innovatività nei trattamenti: così il Gruppo Lefay resorts & Residences ha ottenuto 3 premi agli European Health & SPA Award. viaggi.corriere
Video Medical ResortVideo Medical Resort