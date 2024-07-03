Cavendish fa la storia del Tour: 35 vittorie, battuto il record di Merckx (Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) L'esperto ciclista britannico trova la spallata giusta e si aggiudica la volata nella quinta tappa del Tour de France, riuscendo a staccare il campione belga.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornaleNotizie su altre fonti
- Highlights quinta tappa Tour de France 2024: straordinario Cavendish (VIDEO) - ORDINE DI ARRIVO QUINTA TAPPA LE CLASSIFICHE AGGIORNATE GLI HIGHLIGHTS DELLA TAPPA The post Highlights quinta tappa Tour de France 2024: straordinario Cavendish (VIDEO) appeared first on SportFace. Ma il gruppo ha gestito con tranquillità e recuperato i due corridori verso la volata finale che ha visto il successo di Mark Cavendish. Una giornata tranquilla per i corridori, con un solo tentativo di fuga che ha visto coinvolti Clément Russo e Mattéo Vercher. sportface
- Tour de France 2024, pagelle quinta tappa: Cavendish da leggenda, superato il record di Merckx - Van Der Poel non lo lancia nel migliore dei modi e Cavendish lo brucia. ORDINE DI ARRIVO QUINTA TAPPA LE CLASSIFICHE AGGIORNATE Mark Cavendish: Voto 35 – Come le sue vittorie al Tour. Sempre più nella storia della Grande Boucle il 39enne britannico, che supera Eddy Merckx e si prende un posto nella leggenda. Si è preparato al meglio con la voglia di centrare questo obiettivo. sportface
- Ordine d’arrivo Tour de France 2024, quinta tappa: Cavendish fa la storia a Saint Vulbas avanti a Philipsen e Kristoff - CLASSIFICA QUINTA TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2024 1 CAVENDISH Mark Astana Qazaqstan Team 210 100 10? 4:08:46 2 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin – Deceuninck 150 70 6? ,, 3 KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Mobility 110 50 4? ,, 4 DE LIE Arnaud Lotto Dstny 90 40 ,, 5 JAKOBSEN Fabio Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 70 32 ,, 6 ACKERMANN Pascal Israel – Premier Tech 55 26 ,, 7 DÉMARE Arnaud Arkéa – B&B Hotels 45 22 ,, 8 THIJSSEN Gerben Intermarché – Wanty 40 18 ,, 9 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché – Wanty 35 14 ,, 10 VAN DEN BERG Marijn EF Education – EasyPost 30 10 ,, 11 GAVIRIA Fernando Movistar Team 25 8 ,, 12 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco AlUla 20 6 ,, 13 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis 15 4 ,, 14 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies 10 2 ,, 15 BENNETT Sam Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 5 1 ,, 16 BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain – Victorious ,, 17 BISSEGGER Stefan EF Education – EasyPost ,, 18 BEULLENS Cedric Lotto Dstny ,, 19 TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché – Wanty ,, 20 GIBBONS Ryan Lidl – Trek ,, 21 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis ,, 22 RENARD Alexis Cofidis ,, 23 BOIVIN Guillaume Israel – Premier Tech ,, 24 DUJARDIN Sandy TotalEnergies ,, 25 MCLAY Daniel Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,, 26 BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team ,, 27 FORMOLO Davide Movistar Team ,, 28 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl – Trek ,, 29 GEE Derek Israel – Premier Tech ,, 30 LAZKANO Oier Movistar Team ,, 31 POLITT Nils UAE Team Emirates ,, 32 REX Laurenz Intermarché – Wanty ,, 33 NAESEN Oliver Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,, 34 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates ,, 35 STEWART Jake Israel – Premier Tech ,, 36 POGA?AR Tadej UAE Team Emirates ,, 37 HEALY Ben EF Education – EasyPost ,, 38 LAPORTE Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,, 39 VINGEGAARD Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,, 40 ARMIRAIL Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,, 41 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin – Deceuninck ,, 42 CORT Magnus Uno-X Mobility ,, 43 JORGENSON Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,, 44 MOSCON Gianni Soudal Quick-Step ,, 45 LAMPAERT Yves Soudal Quick-Step ,, 46 LANDA Mikel Soudal Quick-Step ,, 47 NEILANDS Krists Israel – Premier Tech ,, 48 HALLER Marco Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,, 49 ALLEGAERT Piet Cofidis ,, 50 DEGENKOLB John Team dsm-firmenich PostNL ,, 51 HINDLEY Jai Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,, 52 VLASOV Aleksandr Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,, 53 ROGLI? Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,, 54 GHYS Robbe Alpecin – Deceuninck ,, 55 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis ,, 56 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious ,, 57 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers ,, 58 VAN POPPEL Danny Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,, 59 EVENEPOEL Remco Soudal Quick-Step ,, 60 BENOOT Tiesj Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,, 61 MEINTJES Louis Intermarché – Wanty ,, 62 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich PostNL ,, 63 HAIG Jack Bahrain – Victorious ,, 64 DE PLUS Laurens INEOS Grenadiers ,, 65 WELTEN Bram Team dsm-firmenich PostNL ,, 66 THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers ,, 67 MAS Enric Movistar Team ,, 68 BUITRAGO Santiago Bahrain – Victorious ,, 69 GACHIGNARD Thomas TotalEnergies ,, 70 POWLESS Neilson EF Education – EasyPost ,, 71 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates ,, 72 GOOSSENS Kobe Intermarché – Wanty ,, 73 GRÉGOIRE Romain Groupama – FDJ ,, 74 YATES Simon Team Jayco AlUla ,, 75 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team ,, 76 HOULE Hugo Israel – Premier Tech ,, 77 CRAS Steff TotalEnergies ,, 78 MØRKØV Michael Astana Qazaqstan Team ,, 79 GODON Dorian Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,, 80 KULSET Johannes Uno-X Mobility ,, 81 VAN WILDER Ilan Soudal Quick-Step ,, 82 RUSSO Clément Groupama – FDJ ,, 83 KWIATKOWSKI Micha? INEOS Grenadiers ,, 84 RODRÍGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers ,, 85 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché – Wanty ,, 86 CICCONE Giulio Lidl – Trek ,, 87 KÜNG Stefan Groupama – FDJ ,, 88 ALMEIDA João UAE Team Emirates ,, 89 EIKING Odd Christian Uno-X Mobility ,, 90 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama – FDJ ,, 91 REINDERS Elmar Team Jayco AlUla ,, 92 DILLIER Silvan Alpecin – Deceuninck ,, 93 CAPIOT Amaury Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,, 94 LAPEIRA Paul Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,, 95 PETERS Nans Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,, 96 AYUSO Juan UAE Team Emirates ,, 97 GALL Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,, 98 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco AlUla ,, 99 JEGAT Jordan TotalEnergies ,, 100 VAN AERT Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,, 101 GESCHKE Simon Cofidis ,, 102 KELDERMAN Wilco Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,, 103 VERONA Carlos Lidl – Trek ,, 104 SKUJI?Š Toms Lidl – Trek ,, 105 BERNARD Julien Lidl – Trek ,, 106 JUNGELS Bob Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,, 107 GENIETS Kevin Groupama – FDJ ,, 108 CARAPAZ Richard EF Education – EasyPost ,, 109 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team ,, 110 VAUQUELIN Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,, 111 BARGUIL Warren Team dsm-firmenich PostNL ,, 112 GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,, 113 WELLENS Tim UAE Team Emirates ,, 114 HARPER Chris Team Jayco AlUla ,, 115 ARNDT Nikias Bahrain – Victorious ,, 116 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility ,, 117 PRODHOMME Nicolas Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,, 118 RODRÍGUEZ Cristián Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,, 119 KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren Alpecin – Deceuninck ,, 120 VERVAEKE Louis Soudal Quick-Step ,, 121 DECLERCQ Tim Lidl – Trek ,, 122 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Mobility ,, 123 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers ,, 124 TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Mobility ,, 125 RICKAERT Jonas Alpecin – Deceuninck ,, 126 FEDOROV Yevgeniy Astana Qazaqstan Team ,, 127 DURBRIDGE Luke Team Jayco AlUla 0:31 128 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl – Trek 0:40 129 COSTA Rui EF Education – EasyPost ,, 130 MOHORI? Matej Bahrain – Victorious 0:45 131 FUGLSANG Jakob Israel – Premier Tech 0:49 132 GRIGNARD Sébastien Lotto Dstny ,, 133 VERMEERSCH Gianni Alpecin – Deceuninck ,, 134 MARTINEZ Lenny Groupama – FDJ ,, 135 SIVAKOV Pavel UAE Team Emirates ,, 136 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny ,, 137 LAURANCE Axel Alpecin – Deceuninck ,, 138 POELS Wout Bahrain – Victorious ,, 139 SOBRERO Matteo Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,, 140 DENZ Nico Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,, 141 ROMO Javier Movistar Team ,, 142 MATTHEWS Michael Team Jayco AlUla ,, 143 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny ,, 144 IZAGIRRE Ion Cofidis ,, 145 MOZZATO Luca Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,, 146 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team ,, 147 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education – EasyPost ,, 148 VAN DEN BROEK Frank Team dsm-firmenich PostNL ,, 149 QUINN Sean EF Education – EasyPost ,, 150 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,, 151 GRELLIER Fabien TotalEnergies ,, 152 VAN MOER Brent Lotto Dstny ,, 153 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco AlUla ,, 154 PIDCOCK Thomas INEOS Grenadiers ,, 155 WILLIAMS Stephen Israel – Premier Tech ,, 156 PACHER Quentin Groupama – FDJ 1:02 157 HERRADA Jesús Cofidis ,, 158 BALLERINI Davide Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:09 159 ONLEY Oscar Team dsm-firmenich PostNL ,, 160 HIRT Jan Soudal Quick-Step ,, 161 LEMMEN Bart Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,, 162 MÜHLBERGER Gregor Movistar Team ,, 163 DRIZNERS Jarrad Lotto Dstny 1:30 164 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Dstny ,, 165 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:43 166 GAUDU David Groupama – FDJ ,, 167 TRATNIK Jan Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,, 168 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers 1:55 169 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies ,, 170 BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich PostNL ,, 171 PAGE Hugo Intermarché – Wanty 1:59 172 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain – Victorious 2:43 173 VERCHER Mattéo TotalEnergies 2:46 174 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Mobility 3:06 . oasport
- Tour de France updates: Mark Cavendish claims historic 35th stage win to set new record - Trending Transfer Centre LIVE! Guehi, De Ligt, Sancho latest Wimbledon LIVE! Raducanu plays Mertens as Alcaraz, Gauff win How cavendish made history to win 35th tour de France stage of career Bell ... skysports
- Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan): “You have to go all in. We’ve done it.” - Astana put a big gamble on this year to make sure we’re good here at the tour de France. My boss has done a big gamble for us to come here and win at least one ... letour.fr
- Sir Mark Cavendish makes cycling history at Tour de France with record-breaking 35th stage win - Mark cavendish crushed the field in a masterful bunch sprint to claim a record-breaking 35th victory on the tour de France when he prevailed in the fifth stage; cavendish breaks the record previously ... skysports
Video Cavendish storiaVideo Cavendish storia