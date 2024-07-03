And Just Like That porta due nuovi uomini nella vita di Carrie: Ecco le foto dal set (Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) Gli scatti ritraggono il personaggio di Sarah Jessica Parker con le nuove aggiunte al cast della terza stagione Logan Marshall-Green e Jonathan Cake.Leggi tutta la notizia su comingsoonNotizie su altre fonti
- And Just Like That, grandi cambiamenti nel cast della terza stagione: Arrivano tre nuovi personaggi - Inoltre sono stati promossi a regolari Sebastiano Pigazzi e Dolly Wells, interpreti di Giuseppe e Joy, potenziali interessi amorosi rispettivamente di Anthony e Miranda. comingsoon
- And Just Like That 3: il cast si arricchisce della star di Law & Order Mehcad Brooks e di molti altri membri - Mentre la produzione della terza stagione di And Just Like That continua a New York City, il cast si arricchisce di tre nuovi membri ed è stato annunciato il ritorno di due personaggi. Mehcad Brooks (Law & Order, Mortal Kombat), Jonathan Cake (The Affair, Desperate Housewives) e Logan Marshall-Green (Upgrade, Spider-Man: Homecoming) ricopriranno nuovi ruoli. movieplayer
- Movie look addicted: la firma di stile di Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That 3 - Visualizza questo post su Instagram Da buone seguaci le sventure amorose le abbiamo – in alcuni casi a rasentare la catastrofe – i guardaroba pronti ad esondare anche, cosa manca? “And just like that…” non ci resta che passare in rassegna i look più invidiabili trapelati dal set della terza ed attesissima stagione del sequel più attuale di sempre. dilei
